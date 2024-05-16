Home / Boxing Videos / EXPLAINED! Why Team Usyk are NOT happy about the ring canvas! 👀

EXPLAINED! Why Team Usyk are NOT happy about the ring canvas! 👀

Sky Sports Boxing 43 mins ago Boxing Videos



Oleksandr Usyk’s team have complained about the ring canvas ahead of Saturday night’s undisputed world heavyweight title fight, Sky Sports News can reveal.

