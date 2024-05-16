Home / Boxing Videos / Cardenas vs Banquez FULL FIGHT: July 9, 2022 | PBC on Showtime

Cardenas vs Banquez FULL FIGHT: July 9, 2022 | PBC on Showtime

San Antonio-native Ramon Cardenas (21-1, 10 KOs) edging a unanimous decision over Venezuela’s Michell Banquez (20-2, 14 KOs) after 10 rounds of bantamweight action. In a close fight contested largely on the inside, Cardenas was given the nod by the scores of 97-93 twice and 96-94.

