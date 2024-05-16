Home / Boxing Videos / “Tyson Fury Is The Greatest Heavyweight Of ALL Time!” – Ryan Garcia Picks Gypsy King Vs Usyk

“Tyson Fury Is The Greatest Heavyweight Of ALL Time!” – Ryan Garcia Picks Gypsy King Vs Usyk

Ryan Garcia drops by the DAZN presentation in Riyadh to discuss his current situation and the Heavyweight World Title Undisputed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. It’s far too say Ryan is a big fan of the Gypsy King…

#RyanGarcia #FuryUsyk #Boxing

