"Tyson Fury Is The Greatest Heavyweight Of ALL Time!" – Ryan Garcia Picks Gypsy King Vs Usyk Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos Ryan Garcia drops by the DAZN presentation in Riyadh to discuss his current situation and the Heavyweight World Title Undisputed fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk. It's far too say Ryan is a big fan of the Gypsy King… #RyanGarcia #FuryUsyk #Boxing * FURY Fury vs Usyk Garcia Greatest Gypsy Heavyweight King Matchroom Boxing Oleksandr Usyk Picks Ryan ryan-garcia time TYSON Tyson Fury usyk 2024-05-16 Matchroom Boxing