Lapin and Pudivitr for the WBA Continental belt in Riyadh – World Boxing Association

Ukrainian Daniel Lapin and Portuguese naturalized Mozambican Octavio Pudivitr will fight this Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the WBA Continental light heavyweight title.

It will be one of the preliminary bouts of the Ring Of Fire card, which features Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and British Tyson Fury for all the heavyweight titles.

The lanky Lapin (1.98m), 26 years old, comes into this bout on behalf of Usyk-17 Promotions, with slight favoritism in his favor based on his punching power and longer reach. Lapin is undefeated in 9 fights, the last three of which he won by knockout.

Pudivitr will have to work hard for the win. With a smaller stature (1.80) and 36 years old, he comes to his second fight outside his home Portugal. He was unlucky in his first international outing, losing a unanimous decision to his opponent in Germany almost a year ago. It was his only setback in 10 fights.



