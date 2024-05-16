Usyk and Fury held their public workouts  – World Boxing Association

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury showed their skills in their public training sessions held on Wednesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A few days before their fight on Saturday, both of them had one of the most interesting and colorful activities of the week with a large influx of media and fans.

With a ring set up in the middle of the big stage, both had their turns to work with their teams, show their physical condition and give statements prior to this weekend’s fight.

Usyk was the first to appear on stage with a relaxed attitude, dancing before and during his session, in which he did some stretching, gauntlet work and shadow moves.

In Fury’s case, he also did some gauntlet work and moved about the ring in a smooth workout, as is customary in this type of activity.

As a fun fact, both reversed their guards. Usyk, who fights as a southpaw, did it as a right hand, while Usyk, who fights in right guard, switched to southpaw.

This Thursday both will have a press conference and tomorrow, Friday, they will have the official weigh-in, the last step before the big fight presented by Riyadh Season in the Arab city.



