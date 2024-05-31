Colombia prepares for a new date on June 7  – World Boxing Association

The WBA of Colombian Boxing is one week away from a new event, which will take place next Friday, June 7 in San Onofre, Sucre, and will have several young talents disputing regional titles of the pioneer organization.

With the last preparations underway, the protagonists will travel to the town at the beginning of the week for all the pre-event activities. The presence of Carlos Utria, a young Colombian who will fight for the WBA Fedecaribe belt against Venezuelan Robinson García in the super lightweight category, stands out.

For his part, former Colombian national team member, Albeiro Paredes, will face Sammy Ramos in a fight in which he will expose his Fedecaribe super featherweight belt, while the women will also have their space with the clash between Minelis Blanco and Celia Rosa Sierra for the Fedelatin heavyweight belt.

There will be a total of seven professional bouts in an event that promises excitement and will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel: World Boxing Association.



