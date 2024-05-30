Open Workout in Riyadh heats up the atmosphere – World Boxing Association

This Saturday’s 5v5 Riyadh Season is raising expectations as the date draws nearer. The official Open Workout was held on Wednesday, with all the fighters of the event, including World Boxing Association (WBA) world champions Dmitry Bivol and Raymond Ford.

All the boxers took their turns to step into the ring with their crews and show a little bit of their routines just three days before their fight on the evening.

Bivol will face Malik Zinad, who obviously showed up to do some moves and pose for the cameras, in addition to giving statements after his training session.

In Ford’s case, he said he was 100 per cent ready to face Nick Ball. For his part, his challenger was very excited to have this great opportunity to be crowned and assured that he does not intend to waste it.

Bivol and Zinad are not part of the 5v5 showdown but will star in the main fight of the evening, while Ford (Team Matchroom) and Ball (Queensberry) are part of the line-up for the promoter’s showdown.

In addition, Deontay Wilder will face Zhilei Zhang at heavyweight, Daniel Dubois will fight Filip Hrgovic also at heavyweight, Austin Williams and Hamzah Sheeraz will fight at light heavyweight and Craig Richards will take on Willy Hutchinson at light heavyweight.



