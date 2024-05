Throwback | Sergey Kovalev vs Bernard Hopkins! Historic Light Heavyweight Unification! (Highlights)

A Historic Light Heavyweight Fight! These Two Hall Of Fame Champions Went At It For 12 Rounds To Unify Their Respective Titles.

Hopkins On One Hand Was The Reigning WBA and IBF Light Heavyweight World Champion, While Kovalev Was Defending His WBO Light Heavyweight Title!

Kovalev Takes On Undefeated Light Heavyweight Prospect, Robin Safar, May 18th, 2024, On The FuryUsyk Undercard. The Winner Looks For A Shot Against The Winner Of The Scheduled BeterbievBivol!

Sergey Kovalev vs Bernard Hopkins

Nov. 8th, 2014 – Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ – #KovalevHopkins

