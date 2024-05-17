Home / Boxing Videos / “The BIGGEST fight of the 21st Century!” Frank Warren talks magnitude of historic unification clash

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 49 mins ago Boxing Videos



We’re joined by Frank Warren to discuss Saturday’s historic heavyweight unification fight between Tyson Fury and Olekandr Usyk. Outlining the significance of the Fight of The Century.

