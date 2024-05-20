Home / Boxing Videos / Tim Tszyu On The Pads With Father Kostya 👊❤️

Tim Tszyu On The Pads With Father Kostya 👊❤️

Ahead of August 3’s monster card in LA, Tim Tszyu goes to work with his Dad and the legendary former Light Welterweight Champion Kostya Tszyu in preparation for the guaranteed war with Vergil Ortiz on the Crawford vs Madrimov undercard.

