David Benavidez KOs opponent sending him face first to the canvas

Premier Boxing Champions 34 mins ago Boxing Videos



David Benavidez displayed speed, power, and punch combinations to Philip Jackson, and in just 2RDs KO’d Jackson sending him face first to the canvas.

On June 15 Benavidez officially enters the 175lb division against Oleksandr Gvozdyk for the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title.

#DavidBenavidez #BenavidezGvozdyk #BenavidezJackson

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

