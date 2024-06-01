“I Thought Ray Ford Nicked It!” – Eddie Hearn, Nick Ball & Frank Warren Reaction

Congratulations Nick Ball, who beats Ray Ford on a split decision to win the WBA World Featherweight Title. Hear from both fighters plus promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren in the immediate aftermath.
#5vs5 #Boxing #FordBall
