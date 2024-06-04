5 Vs 5: Queensberry Vs Matchroom, Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





10-0 and a long way home… Well that didn’t go to script! Despite the defeat, watch back some previously unseen footage from a thrilling night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as Frank Warren’s Queensberry reigned in the first 5 vs 5 against Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom. Big wins for Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder, Hamzah Sheeraz vs Ammo Williams, Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic, Nick Ball vs Ray Ford and Willy Hutchinson vs Craig Richards completed a landslide win. Watch our behind the scenes post-fight edit in full!

