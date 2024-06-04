Fradimil Macayo vs. Deonte Brown fight in Orlando  – World Boxing Association

On Saturday, June 8, the reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin lightweight champion, Venezuelan Fradimil Macayo, will face the undefeated American Deonte Brown, who will fight in Orlando.

The 10-round lightweight bout will be the main event of the evening to be held at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, United States. In the co-featured bout, Jonathan Gonzalez (19-1) will face Edward Ulloa Diaz (14-5).

Fradimil Macayo’s current status

The native of Carupano, Venezuela, Fradimil Alexander Macayo, will step into the ring for the first time in 2024, his last fight so far was at the end of last year, where he won the Fedelatin belt by unanimous decision against the Cuban, Idalberto Umara (12-2).

Macayo has had little activity in recent years, in 2022 he only had the opportunity to beat Mexican Armando Ramirez (8-4-2) by unanimous decision, while in 2021 he won by knockout in Colombia against local Carlos Saenz (22-14) and at the end of the same year he beat Humberto Martinez (33-15-2).

Fradimil (17-1), 31, will have the opportunity to face an American fighter for the first time in his career. He also has an impressive knockout percentage of over 76 per cent, and three of his last five wins have come by knockout.

Deonte Brown’s current status

Deonte Brown, born in Louisiana, United States, like his opponent has had little activity in the ring in recent times, will be back after just over two years of inactivity, his last commitment was in March 2022, where he won by knockout in the ninth chapter against the Mexican, Jesus Saracho (13-2-1).

Brow (15-0 / 11 KO), 28, has a knockout power of over 70%. Likewise, his last five fights have all ended by knockout.



