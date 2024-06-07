Tank vs. Martin & Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk Las Vegas Media Workout





Unbeaten top lightweight contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin, undefeated former world champion Alberto Puello and WBC Middleweight World Champion Carlos Adames will hold a media workout in Las Vegas ahead of their respective showdowns on Saturday, June 15 in a PBC Pay-Per-View Event on Prime Video in the 100th championship fight night to take place at the historic MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Martin will challenge boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis for Davis’ WBA Lightweight World Championship in the main event, while Puello duels fellow unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell in a super lightweight clash, and Adames defends his WBC Middleweight World Championship against U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

#TankMartin & #BenavidezGvozdyk Fight Night Details: https://pbcham.ps/FightNight-061524

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions