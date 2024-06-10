Introducing All The Smoke Fight

ALL THE SMOKE PRODUCTIONS today announced the launch of ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT, a new multi-platform content vertical surrounding combat sports events with premium storytelling, interviews, coverage, and analysis from all corners of the fight game. Founded by some of the most trusted sources for honest, engaging, and relevant coverage of combat sports for last two decades, ALL THE SMOKE FIGHT will be on the ground in Las Vegas this week with coverage of the PBC PPV on Prime Video event featuring Lightweight World Champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs. Frank Martin, undefeated two-time world champion David Benavidez, rising star Gary Antuanne Russell, and more.
