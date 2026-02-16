LEIGH WOOD OUTLINES PLAN OF ATTACK AS HE PREPARES TO FACE OLD ENEMY JOSH WARRINGTON IN FRONT OF SOLD OUT NOTTINGHAM CROWD

Leigh Wood says he is ready to turn back the clock and get the job done even quicker when he collides with arch-rival Josh Warrington this Saturday – live worldwide on DAZN.

Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena is completely sold out for their ‘Last Man Standing’ return – a rematch, some two-and-a-half years in the making, that Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn has dubbed “s*** or bust” for the two former World Champions.

Wood, who celebrated a dramatic turnaround to stop the ‘Leeds Warrior’ Warrington in the seventh round of their first meeting back in October 2023 in Sheffield, is supremely confident that he will have his hand raised again in triumph and he does not want to leave his opponent with any ‘excuses’ this time round.

“He [Josh] gets himself into tremendous shape,” said Wood, speaking to Matchroom Boxing’s Make the Days Count series on YouTube.

“He has a great engine and throws a lot of punches. But that gives someone like me great opportunities.

“We both bring a great crowd. I doubt there’s not another fight in the world that could generate such a crowd from both sides.

“He [Josh] says he won every round but that’s not happened. He contradicts himself. Was he winning every round? Has he even watched it back? I couldn’t believe the audacity from me when I’ve beaten him.

“Styles make fights. Whether I lose two rounds, three rounds, it doesn’t matter because I’ve always got that big punch in my locker. I will struggle to do a better job this time but I would like it to be more convincing – and I’d like to do an even quicker job.

“He can say whatever he wants because on fight night I am going to batter him anyway.”

Warrington, meanwhile, is counting down the days until Saturday as he plots revenge against Wood in front of what promises to be a red-hot capacity crowd in Nottingham.

Warrington said: “The game plan? Don’t get caught! I like to watch my fights back if I win, but I don’t like to watch them when I’m getting chinned. I went diving in last time against Leigh [Wood] and it cost me.

“I’ve been waiting ever since to jump back into this fight – and some two years later, it’s finally arrived.

“I’ve just got to concentrate on what I do well and stay switched on for every single second. I feel stronger than I ever have been.”