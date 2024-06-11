When David Avanesyan Handed Josh Kelly His First Defeat | Full Fight: Avanesyan Vs Kelly





Watch back as David Avanesyan defeated Josh Kelly in February 2021 following a long build-up for the European Welterweight Title, which proved to be PBK’s first defeat. The former World Champion Avanesyan now gets his chance to become two time Champ against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis in Philly on July 13!

