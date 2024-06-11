Fight Towns w/ Stephen Jackson: Miami | Full Episode | ATS Fight





Stak is BACK and FIGHT TOWNS is bigger than ever. On the newest episode, former NBA star and fight enthusiast Stephen Jackson explores the boxing scene in Miami, Florida as he goes behind-the-scenes with superstar David Benavidez and Hall of Famer, Roy Jones Jr for exclusive interviews and training sessions.

ATS Fight is home to premium storytelling, coverage, and analysis of the biggest events in combat sports from the team that wrote the playbook.

#boxing #ATSFight #FightTowns #stephenjackson #davidbenavidez #royjonesjr #caneloalverez

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:03:15) – Roy Jones Jr trains David Benavidez

(00:07:40) – Roy Jones Jr. Interview

(00:16:30) – Behind The Scenes: Benavidez Camp

(00:24:25) – Benavidez Works Out Stak

(00:32:35) – David Benavidez Interview

(00:46:38) – David and Jose Benavidez Sit Down

(00:51:45) – END