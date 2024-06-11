Lamanna wins WBA Gold belt in Atlantic City  – World Boxing Association

Thomas Lamanna captured the World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight gold belt with a third round knockout win over Juan Carlos Abreu this weekend during their bout at Bally’s Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New York.

The 32-year-old was facing a veteran of a thousand battles in Abreu but was able to settle early and come away with a resounding win to claim the pioneering body’s belt.

Lamanna has a long winning streak dating back to 2021, the last time he lost. It was victory number eight in a row, with which he continues to advance in his career and now gets this important belt.

His record stands at 38 wins, 5 losses, 1 draw and 17 knockouts, while Abreu’s record stands at 26 wins, 8 losses and 1 draw.



