Two Boxing Superstars, One Massive Event #TankMartin #BenavidezGvozdyk

No chill, all thrill! Saturday night is gonna be a wild ride with Gervonta “Tank” Davis and David Benavidez in the ring. Strap in and get ready for an adrenaline-fueled night on #PBConPrimeVideo! 🥶
Order #TankMartin and #BenavidezGvozdyk NOW on PPV: https://pbcham.ps/TankMartin
Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.
SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:
https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts
FOLLOW US:
Tweets by premierboxing
https://instagram.com/premierboxing
https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions