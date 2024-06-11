GRAND ARRIVALS | #TankMartin & #BenavidezGvozdyk FIGHT WEEK





ABOUT DAVIS VS. MARTIN & BENAVIDEZ VS. GVOZDYK

Davis vs. Martin and Benavidez vs. Gvozdyk will see popular superstars Gervonta “Tank” Davis and David “El Monstro” Benavidez co-headline a PBC Pay-Per-View event on Prime Video on Saturday, June 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Headlining the show is the undefeated three-division champion Davis defending his WBA Lightweight World Championship against unbeaten top contender Frank “The Ghost” Martin, while Benavídez is set to make his 175-pound debut against former light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk in a matchup for the Interim WBC Light Heavyweight Title.

The pay-per-view will also see undefeated rising star Gary Antuanne Russell take on unbeaten former world champion Alberto Puello for the vacant Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title, while WBC Middleweight World Champion Carlos Adames battles veteran contender and U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in the pay-per-view opener at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and are available through www.axs.com.

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

