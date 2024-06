Hall Of Fame 2024 | Eric Tudor vs Roddricus Livsey! Tudor Rips NASTY Body Shot To Liver!





Tudor As The Co-Main Event To Puerto Rican Minimum-weight World Champion, Oscar Collazo As He Defends His Belt Against Nicaragua’s Gerardo Zapata In 2024 Hall Of Fame!

Eric Tudor vs Roddricus Livsey

June 7th, 2024 – Turning Stone, Verona, NY #CollazoZapata

