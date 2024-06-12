Home / Boxing Videos / “Devin Haney Is A Chicken!” 🐓 – Subriel Matias Vows To Wipe Out The 140lb Division

“Devin Haney Is A Chicken!” 🐓 – Subriel Matias Vows To Wipe Out The 140lb Division

DAZN Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



Subriel Matias caught up with DAZN’s Akin Reyes ahead of his fight against Liam Paro. Sign up to watch it on June 15 on DAZN.com 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNYoutube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

First Face Off ⚔️ Subriel Matias Vs Liam Paro

We have an IBF World 140lbs Title fight on our hands this Saturday night in …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved