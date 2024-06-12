Rivera defends regional belt against Sandoval in San Juan  – World Boxing Association

Prospect Yankiel Rivera will return to the ring this weekend to defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas featherweight title against Victor Sandoval at the Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Rivera won his belt in February with an impressive victory over Andy Dominguez in Orlando, which gave him his first important signs of his quality at the professional level.

The 26-year-old Puerto Rican had a good amateur career, and this knowledge has helped him grow in professional boxing, where he is on the right track.

Sandoval, an experienced Mexican, has been a regional and youth champion in the past. He knows it won’t be easy as a visitor but he intends to use his longer journey to his advantage and surprise the home fighter.

Rivera has a record of five wins, no losses and two knockouts, while Sandoval has 37 wins, four losses and 23 knockouts.



