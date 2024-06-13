Watch as Subriel Matias blind ranks his Super Lightweight rivals including Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Jack Catterall, Regis Prograis and many more!
#shorts #boxing #subrielmatias
Watch as Subriel Matias blind ranks his Super Lightweight rivals including Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Jack Catterall, Regis Prograis and many more!
#shorts #boxing #subrielmatias
Tags * 140lbs Blind Boxing Division Eddie Hearn Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Matias ranks Rivals Subriel
In a sit down interview with Stephen Jackson on the latest episode of FIGHT TOWNS: …