Lara vs. Janibek Highlights Star-Studded PPV Undercard on Dec. 6

WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara will take on unified WBO and IBF Middleweight World Champion Janibek Alimkhanuly in the high-stakes co-main event of a loaded PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video on Saturday, December 6 from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The pay-per-view action will also feature two-division world champion Stephen Fulton Jr., the reigning WBC Featherweight World Champion, moving up to take on WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster, a native of Orange, Texas, in a 130-pound world title fight.

Plus, rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. duels top contender Shane Mosley Jr. for the Interim WBC Middleweight Title opening the pay-per-view at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

These three title fights lead up to a high-octane main event that will see Mexican star and former world champion Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz step into the ring against reigning WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach for the Interim WBC Super Lightweight Title.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now through Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to being available for purchase on Prime Video, regardless of Prime membership, fans will also be able to continue to access the telecast through traditional cable and satellite outlets as well as PPV.com.

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions, in association with MP Promotions, ProBox Promotions and Box Starz.

“Saturday, December 6 is a fight fan’s dream with three big-time title matchups set to lead into the highly-debated 50-50 showdown between ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and Lamont Roach,” said Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions. “In the co-main event, Erislandy Lara and Janibek Alimkhanuly will step into the ring with the winner emerging as the king of the historic middleweight division. Adding in another 50-50 battle of world champions between Stephen Fulton Jr. and O’Shaquie Foster, plus rising star Jesus Ramos Jr. in a tough interim title fight against Shane Mosley Jr., and this sets up to be another can’t miss night in San Antonio and on PBC Pay-Per-View on Prime Video.”

**ERISLANDY LARA VS. JANIBEK ALIMKHANULY**

In the co-main event, reigning world champions will look for 160-pound supremacy as WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara faces WBO and IBF Middleweight World Champion Janibek Alimkhanuly in a 12-round showdown that serves as the biggest middleweight matchup in years. Lara vs. Alimkhanuly is promoted in association with Top Rank.

Lara (31-3-3, 19 KOs) has been dominant in his run at 160-pounds, showing off his ability to go toe-to-toe and end a fight with one punch, after establishing himself as one of boxing’s best technical fighters throughout the first part of his career. His last fight saw one of the best performances of his career as he stopped the durable former two-division world champion Danny Garcia in September 2024. He captured his WBA title with a first-round knockout of Thomas LaManna in May 2021, before KO’ing Gary O’Sullivan and Michael Zerafa. Prior to his middleweight exploits, Lara was the longest reigning 154-pound world champion before he lost a tough split-decision to Jarrett Hurd in a 2018 title unification match that earned “Fight of the Year” from the BWAA. Lara returned from that fight and battled former 154-pound world titleholder Brian Castaño to an exciting draw in another narrow fight that could have gone Lara’s way. He faced a slew of the top 154-pounders in the sport, including Canelo Álvarez, ahead of his middleweight debut.

“I’ve faced the best throughout my career and this is no different,” said Lara. “Janibek is a strong, skilled opponent, but I’ve never backed down from a challenge. On December 6, I will become unified middleweight champion of the world and take one step closer toward securing my place in the Hall of Fame. Don’t miss this fight!”

After representing his native Kazakhstan in the 2016 Olympics, Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) embarked on his pro career in October of that year, quickly rising up the rankings by taking on a slew of contenders from the outset. He won an interim title May 2022 by knocking out the previously unbeaten Danny Dignum, and was later elevated to world champion. He followed that up with a unanimous decision over Denzel Bentley and a KO of Steven Butler, before successfully unifying world titles with a stoppage of then undefeated Vincenzo Gualtieri in October 2023. The 32-year-old, who now trains in California, has beaten three-straight undefeated opponents, most recently taking down Andrei Mikhailovich in October 2020 ahead of his most recent outing that ended with a TKO of Anauel Ngamissengue in a hometown fight in Kazakhstan this past April.

“My goal is to unify four belts and make my name a part of history,” said Alimkhanuly. “I’ve been working tirelessly on this path. I’ve been calling out champions for a long time, and Lara agreed. The big fight is on December 6! God willing, I’ll win my third title. History is almost made!”

**STEPHEN FULTON JR. VS. O’SHAQUIE FOSTER**

In a 12-round co-main attraction, top pound-for-pound fighter Stephen Fulton Jr., who currently holds the WBC Featherweight World Championship, will look to become a three-division champion when he takes on the reigning WBC Super Featherweight World Champion O’Shaquie Foster in a 130-pound grudge match between current world champions. Fulton vs. Foster is promoted in association with Top Rank.

Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Pa., Fulton (23-1, 8 KOs) became a two-division champion in his last outing, vanquishing his longtime rival Brandon Figueroa in their February rematch via decision to capture the WBC Featherweight World Championship. It was Fulton’s second fight since a July 2023 challenge that saw him travel to Japan to take on undefeated Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue, eventually dropping the road contest in round eight. In his previous 14 professional fights before facing Inoue, the 30-year-old had established himself on pound-for-pound lists by beating eight previously undefeated fighters. Fulton first became a world champion by taking the super bantamweight title from Angelo Leo in January 2021, before unifying against Figueroa in their first fight. Trained in his hometown, Fulton has displayed sublime boxing skills that have allowed him to dominate opponents of varying styles and control fights from start to finish.

“I’ll be more than ready on December 6,” said Fulton. “The fans should expect a great fight from me and for me to become a three-division, four-time world champion! I will win and dominate this fight.”

Foster (23-3, 12 KOs) bounced back from decision losses in 2015 and 2016 to put together a nine-fight winning streak that earned him a February 2023 showdown against two-division champion Rey Vargas. Foster outboxed the previously unbeaten Vargas on his way to a unanimous decision that earned him the WBC Super Featherweight World Championship. Originally from Orange, Texas and training in nearby Houston, Foster’s first defense of his title saw him score a clutch final round stoppage of Eduardo Hernandez while trailing on two scorecards. After a successful title defense over Abraham Nova, Foster temporarily lost the belt via a controversial split-decision to Robson Conceicao. In his last outing, the 31-year-old reclaimed his title with his own decision triumph over Conceicao.

“The 130-pound division runs through me,” said Foster. “Respect to Stephen Fulton for stepping up in weight, but he’ll find out real soon that he should have stayed at featherweight. I’ve gone through a lot in this game to become a two-time world champion. I’m ready to take full advantage of this opportunity.”

**JESUS RAMOS JR. VS. SHANE MOSLEY JR.**

The pay-per-view lineup opens with a 12-round matchup between two top contenders with long established resumes as rising Mexican star Jesus “Mono” Ramos Jr. meets the streaking Shane Mosley Jr. for the Interim WBC Middleweight Title.

After coming up on the wrong end of a contested decision against top contender Erickson Lubin in September 2023, Ramos (23-1, 19 KOs) has returned in style with three-straight stoppages. Ramos has already earned two victories in 2024, blasting out the former unified champion Jeison Rosario in the eighth-round of their February matchup before most recently defeating Guido Emmanuel Schramm in round seven in March. A native of Casa Grande, Ariz., Ramos had worked his way up the rankings by defeating a slew of contenders including Brian Mendoza, Javier Molina, Vladimir Hernandez and an emphatic stoppage of the then-unbeaten Joey Spencer. Trained by his father Jesus Sr., and the nephew of veteran contender Abel, the 24-year-old Ramos entered the Lubin fighting having stopped seven of his last 10 opponents.

“There’s a new date but it’s the same mission,” said Ramos. “I will be more than ready on December 6 to showcase everything we’ve been working on in this extended training camp. I’m going to end this little winning streak that Mosley Jr. has been on and introduce myself to all the fans in San Antonio in impressive fashion.”

The son of boxing Hall of Famer Shane Mosley, Mosley Jr. (22-4, 12 KOs) has established his own place in the sport and enters this fight on a five-bout winning streak, including a career-best victory over former two-time middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs in July 2024. The 33-year-old Los Angeles area native now trains in Las Vegas and prior to the Jacobs win had scored stoppage victories over D’Mitrius Ballard in June 2023 and Joshua Conley in December of that same year. Mosley fought his way to the final round of the 2018 edition of The Contender series, dropping a decision to Brandon Adams in the finale. Mosley has never been stopped in his four defeats, with three of those losses coming narrowly via either split or majority decision.

“I’m excited to have the fight back on,” said Mosley Jr. “Especially being on such a great card from top to bottom. I can’t wait to get back in the ring and show the world my greatness. San Antonio let’s go!”