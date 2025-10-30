Home / Boxing Videos / THE FINAL WORDS: Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker 💥

THE FINAL WORDS: Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker 💥

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 53 mins ago Boxing Videos



Zach Parker and Joshua Buatsi both speak to Dev Sahni ahead of their upcoming clash

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
WhatsApp: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb5vqsm8qJ02AgQ5MA1t
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
Website: https://queensberry.co.uk
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Lamont Roach Is Coming to Quiet San Antonio

Lamont Roach knows he’ll be heading into enemy territory when he takes on Isaac Cruz …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved