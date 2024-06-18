Home / Boxing News / Montenegro-Alarcon in Panama City on Thursday  – World Boxing Association

Montenegro-Alarcon in Panama City on Thursday  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 10 mins ago Boxing News

Panamanian Felix Montenegro and Colombian Hernan Alarcon will fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight Fedecentro championship this Thursday at the Pandeportes Combat Coliseum in Panama City. 

The experienced local fighter is going through the best moment of his career after six wins in a row and getting this opportunity for the belt. 

He will try to take advantage of the home advantage and the motivation of his streak to get a victory and win the championship in the Panamanian capital. 

Alarcón, a native of Barranquilla, is undefeated in his second experience away from home. He already had a first international fight two years ago, just in Panama, where he defeated Alexander Armuelles by knockout in his second professional fight. 

Montenegro has 12 wins, 9 losses, 1 draw and 8 knockouts, while Alarcon comes in with 7 wins and 6 knockouts.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

WBA mourns the passing of Medardo Villalobos  – World Boxing Association

WBA mourns the passing of Medardo Villalobos  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) mourns the passing of former judge and referee Medardo Villalobos, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved