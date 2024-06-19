Estrada and Mendoza will fight in Panama – World Boxing Association

Leroy Estrada and Ruben Mendoza will step into the ring at the Coliseo de Combates Pandeportes in Panama City to fight for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecaribe super flyweight belt tomorrow night.

Estrada, Panamanian, is a southpaw who is on the mend after suffering two consecutive defeats between 2018 and 2019 that kept him out of the ring. He returned in 2022 with a victory and now he will try to continue on that path with this fight.

He will face Mendoza, an undefeated Colombian who is going for his first international experience and who knows the opportunity he has in front of him. The 25-year-old fighter wants to surprise the local fighter and win the regional belt.

Estrada has 17 wins, 4 losses and 7 knockouts, while Mendoza has 10 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 9 knockouts.



