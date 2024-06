Quick Jabs | Japhethlee Llamido vs Edgar Figueroa! Llamido Grows In Super Bantam Division!

Japhethlee Llamido Makes His Return To The Ring, As He Will Be The Opening Bout On The William Zepeda vs Giovani Cabrera Undercard, Saturday July 6th, 2024!

Japhethlee Llamido vs Edgar Figueroa

May 14th, 2022 – Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA – #ZurdoBoesel

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #japhethlee #llamido #usa #goldenboy #sports #free #quickjabs

