Caracas Gears Up for a Night of WBA Regional Title Action – World Boxing Association

Venezuelan boxing fans are in for a high-voltage showdown this Saturday, August 2, as the “Night of Legends” fight card lights up the Hotel Tamanaco in Caracas. Sanctioned by the World Boxing Association (WBA), the event will feature two regional titles on the line.

In the main event, Venezuela’s own Jesús “El Rayo” Laya (9-3-1, 8 KOs) will put his WBA Fedelatin light flyweight title (108 lbs) on the line against Mexico’s Germán Valenzuela Barreras (17-7, 12 KOs) in a scheduled 10-round clash. Laya, a heavy hitter from Maracay, enters the bout riding a wave of momentum after claiming the Fedelatin belt with a statement win over Jackson Zapata back in February. With explosive power and growing confidence, he’s quickly emerging as one of Venezuela’s brightest young prospects.

Across the ring, Valenzuela comes in hungry for redemption. The Sonora native has dropped four straight, but those setbacks came against elite opposition—including Carlos Cañizales and Daniel Valladares. He brings grit, experience, and a hard-nosed style that could spell danger for the hometown favorite in enemy territory.

In the co-main event, Venezuelan brawler Douglas “La Guabina” González will square off with Dominican contender Starlin Martínez for the vacant WBA Fedebol featherweight strap (126 lbs), also set for 10 rounds. Known for his explosive short-range offense, González will be gunning for his first regional crown. Martínez, meanwhile, represents Caribbean boxing with skill, stamina, and a serious will to win—making this a can’t-miss clash in one of the sport’s most competitive divisions.

Adding to the night’s star power, boxing icons such as Evander Holyfield, Jorge “El Niño” Linares, Jorge “El Travieso” Arce, and Emanuel “El Vaquero” Navarrete are slated to attend as special guests.

Caracas is bracing for a night that could shape the futures of several Latin American fighters on the rise.