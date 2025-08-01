MATCHROOM BOXING CONFIRMS HUGE AUTUMN LINE-UP

A huge start to Autumn is in store for fight fans as Matchroom Boxing today announces four new global dates during September to October – live worldwide on the home of boxing, DAZN.

A big double header gets the programme started on Saturday, September 6, with Olympic hero Pat McCormack headlining in his hometown of Sunderland at Sunderland Live when he meets Miguel Parra before we head across the Atlantic to Mexico, where Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez makes the first defence of his IBF World Junior Lightweight Title against Christopher Diaz in Los Mochis.



Joining McCormack on the card in Sunderland are some of Matchroom Boxing’s finest young talent with Heavyweight sensation Leo Atang, Bantamweight wonderkids Tiah-Mai Ayton and Adam Maca and Lightweight star Cameron Vuong all in action – along with the professional debut of York Cruiserweight prospect, Brad Casey. Plus, former World Welterweight queen, Sandy Ryan takes on the undefeated Jade Grierson and English Champion Mark Dickinson puts his belt on the line for a first time against fellow North-East rival Troy Williamson.

The following week sees the historic all-Irish World Title showdown at Belfast’s Clearer Twist National Stadium at Windsor Park when Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan collide for the vacant IBF World Welterweight Championship on a blockbuster night that features the pro debut of Molly McCann, along with Cruiserweight sensation Pat Brown and a host of other exciting bouts – including Ishamel Davis vs Caoimhín Agyarko.

October kickstarts with a monumental Heavyweight dust-up as the ‘Cinderella Man’ Dave Allen takes center stage at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena where the WBA Inter-Continental Heavyweight ruler faces a 6ft 5½ in beast from the East in Arslanbek Makhmudov.

Just six days later, on Friday, October 17, a powderkeg main event awaits at London’s iconic York Hall, where Matchroom Boxing returns to the legendary East End venue for the first time since December 2019. Northampton’s Kieron Conway bids to extend his hot streak of five successive victories when he takes on the undefeated, rising Middleweight star George Liddard for the British & Commonwealth Championships.