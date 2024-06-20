Press Conference Highlights | Tyler Denny vs. Felix Cash

I have a bad feeling about tonight's Tank v Martin card... I don't like how some of these fighters are coming into the match. For starters, I do not like Gvozdyk's comeback. When you have a serious head... […]

Summer 1960 Rocky Marciano audio, just posted 20 minutes ago! Like a ghost from the past, the first time ever heard before, this was found and posted 20 minutes ago. Amazing how Marciano thought that $2 million... […]

Did Tank "duck" Loma at Loma's peak? I think Tank did. The FIGHT to be made about 5 years ago was Tank v Lomachenko, but that slowly died out and never materialised. Now Arum has... […]

Abass Baraou v Macaulay McGowan - Free Channel 5 boxing Abass Baraou will face Macaulay McGowan on Friday, June 14th, 2024, at Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton. The fight will be contested over 12... […]

Manny Pacquiao's boxing return Manny Pacquiao's boxing return has been confirmed ahead of a potential world title fight next year. The 45-year-old, who last boxed professionally... […]

Garcia arrested for LA hotel damage Ryan Garcia was arrested on Saturday for damaging a hotel in Beverly Hills, California, police said. The 25-year-old American boxer was held under... […]

Xander Zayas v Patrick Teixeira ESPN tonight Crept up on us but decent enough step for young Xander 18-0 who now finds himself top 5 in the wbo. Co main is can't miss with streaking Bruce Shu... […]

New thread Broner vs Blair The Flair weigh-in and face off New thread as the other one got corrupted. https://youtu.be/OOMTJ8dACII?si=AwHNVXoU3CYZOpJt Blair Cobbs looks hyped up and ready to tear Broner... […]

Usyk plans cruiserweight return after Fury rematch Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk could return to the cruiserweight division after his rematch with Tyson Fury in December. The... […]

Stacey McKinley interviews on YouTube- RARE GEMS! Yo, There is this boxing chanel on YouTube "Tru School Sports," that has a ton of Stacey McKinley interviews and they are awesome to listen to. I... […]

Anthony Joshua v Daniel Dubois Heavyweight Anthony Joshua has begun talks to fight fellow Briton Daniel Dubois in September. Joshua, 34, is expected to fight at Wembley Stadium... […]