Home / Boxing Videos / World Class Rounds 👊 Bam Rodriguez Spars Chocolatito For Estrada Fight

World Class Rounds 👊 Bam Rodriguez Spars Chocolatito For Estrada Fight

Matchroom Boxing 5 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch exclusive footage from Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez’s sparring session with the legendary Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez before his upcoming clash with Juan Francisco Estrada on June 29!

#shorts #boxing #estradabam

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“I'll SMASH Him All Over The Place!” – Felix Cash Vs Tyler Denny Press Conference Highlights

Watch back some clips from a fiery presser in Birmingham as Felix Cash and Tyler …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved