“This Is A Hell Of A Fight!” – Juan Francisco Estrada Vs Jesse 'Bam' Rodriguez: Make The Days Count





Super Flyweight supremacy is at stake on June 29. Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez collide for the WBC and Ring Magazine Titles in Phoenix in a classic youth vs experience contest. Follow both Champion and challenger in their quest to be crowned the number one 115 pounder on the planet. It’s been a gruelling training camp for both as they strive to Make The Days Count.

#EstradaBam #Boxing #MakeTheDaysCount

