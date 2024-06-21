“I'll Be A Super Middle Tonight!” – Lewis Crocker Vs Conah Walker Final Face Off

Watch the final Mic’d Up Face Off between Lewis Crocker and Conah Walker after both men weighed inside the 147lbs limit in Birmingham!
#shorts #boxing #crockerwalker
Watch the final Mic’d Up Face Off between Lewis Crocker and Conah Walker after both men weighed inside the 147lbs limit in Birmingham!
#shorts #boxing #crockerwalker
Tags * Boxing Conah Crocker Eddie Hearn face final I39ll Interview Lewis Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Middle Super TONIGHT Walker
Listen in as Felix Cash and Tyler Denny go back n’ forth in their final …