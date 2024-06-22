Ibraheem Sulaimaan Vs Jesus Gonzalez: Full Fight (Denny Vs Cash Undercard)

It’s another win for Ibraheem ‘Spider’ Sulaimaan who stops Jesus Gonzalez in the second round on the Tyler Denny Vs Felix Cash undercard in Birmingham on Saturday 22 June 2024 with a big bodyshot!
#DennyCash #Boxing #IbraheemSulaimaan
It’s another win for Ibraheem ‘Spider’ Sulaimaan who stops Jesus Gonzalez in the second round on the Tyler Denny Vs Felix Cash undercard in Birmingham on Saturday 22 June 2024 with a big bodyshot!
#DennyCash #Boxing #IbraheemSulaimaan
Tags * Cash Denny Fight FULL GONZALEZ Ibraheem JESUS Matchroom Boxing Sulaimaan undercard
Rene Alvarado Hits Canvas 3xs, But Shows What A Champion Is Made Of! Great Rematch …