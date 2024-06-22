Home / Boxing Videos / Ibraheem Sulaimaan Vs Jesus Gonzalez: Full Fight (Denny Vs Cash Undercard)

Ibraheem Sulaimaan Vs Jesus Gonzalez: Full Fight (Denny Vs Cash Undercard)

It’s another win for Ibraheem ‘Spider’ Sulaimaan who stops Jesus Gonzalez in the second round on the Tyler Denny Vs Felix Cash undercard in Birmingham on Saturday 22 June 2024 with a big bodyshot!

