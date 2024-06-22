Estrada knocked out Mendoza to win the Fedecaribe belt  – World Boxing Association

Leroy Estrada became the new Fedecaribe super flyweight champion of the World Boxing Association (WBA) after defeating Ruben Mendoza by knockout in two rounds on Thursday night during the event held at the Pandeportes Coliseum, in Panama City.

This was an important event for Panamanian boxing, since it was the return of the renowned promoter Rogelio Espiño to the organization of fights, who is one of the important characters in the recent history of this country and has contributed to the development of the sport.

Estrada had a resounding victory and his superiority was evident from the first bell. His attacks demolished the Colombian opponent, who tried to stay in the fight but only endured two rounds before being knocked out.

The 30-year-old Panamanian won the regional belt, a very important step for his career. He reappeared after two years of inactivity and now his career takes another dimension.

It was his 18th victory, while he has 4 defeats and 8 knockouts. Mendoza improved to 10 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 9 knockouts.



