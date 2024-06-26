Home / Boxing Videos / “I wasn't stopped by Dubois in sparring!” ❌ | Anthony Joshua sit-down interview

“I wasn't stopped by Dubois in sparring!” ❌ | Anthony Joshua sit-down interview

Sky Sports Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



►SUBSCRIBE http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
Ahead of their Wembley clash in September, Anthony Joshua has downplayed rumours that he was previously hurt by Daniel Dubois during sparring.

►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsboxing
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/boxing
MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois | Riyadh Season Card, Wembley Stadium Press Conference #RiyadhSeason

Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn launch the latest spectacular Riyadh Season event in London, ahead …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved