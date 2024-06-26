Tyler Denny Vs Felix Cash – Fight Night (Behind The Scenes)





Exclusive behind the scenes footage from Tyler Denny and Felix Cash’s European Middleweight Title fight plus the undercard including Lewis Crocker vs Conah Walker, Hamza Uddin, Cameron Vuong and more in Birmingham on June 22.

#DennyCash #Boxing

