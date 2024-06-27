Home / Boxing Videos / Press Conference Highlights | Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois 🔥 | #RiyadhSeasonCard: Wembley Edition

Press Conference Highlights | Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois 🔥 | #RiyadhSeasonCard: Wembley Edition

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



The all-British heavyweight rivalry between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois has well and truly been ignited. See all of the best moments from their opening press conference as the Riyadh Season Card: Wembley Edition was launched, ahead of a stacked card from top-to-bottom on September 21st.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois FULL launch press conference | #RiyadhSeasonCard: Wembley Edition

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois launched the Riyadh Season Card: Wembley Edition with the IBF …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved