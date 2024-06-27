“F**k The World Titles, Put Me In Events!” Sunny Edwards On Bam Loss & Adrien Curiel Test





Sunny Edwards sits down with Matchroom Boxing ahead of his fight with former World Champion Adrian Curiel on Saturday in Phoenix, Arizona. Edwards reflects on his defeat to Jesse Rodriguez in December, talks about the heartache it caused within his family and what he wants to achieve in the sport moving forward.

