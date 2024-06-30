Teofimo Lopez vs Steve Claggett ESPN Riding with this one as I don't currently sub to Dazn for the solid Bam v Estrada card so likely to miss it. 2nd defense of the wbo strap for Lopez... […]

Quartermaine v Chereji Just watched De Rosa beat Berry in an epic encounter. Both hurt one another and injured their hands in a brilliant back and forth battle. […]

AJ vs Dubois - IBF AJ gets his chance to be a x3 world champion. Who wins and why? Usyk beats them both in the same night. […]

Prime Loma beats Tank. I’m not a Loma fanboy but there’s no denying his skillset. Shame he’s past his best. Tank is 30 years old and waited brilliantly for Teo and... […]

Why didnt't you Brits tell me you had another star? This Benjamim Whitaker guy. He is entertaining to watch and he is winning cleanly and soundly with it. He has an Olympic silver medal to boot. He is... […]

Is Gervonta "Tank" Davis getting "pissy" again? Ya know? His pissy little attitude is what turns me off from him sometimes. It's not even the arrogance, it's the pissy little punk vibes he gives... […]

Tyler Denny v Felix Cash Tyler Denny has been on the local news here and believes he is at his peak over the hard puncher Felix Cash. It is Felix Cash’s first fight with... […]

Bottom 5 Current LEAST Favorite Boxers I got some interest on this a couple of years ago on the "Favorite Boxers" thread, but never actually followed through. So I figured this should have... […]

Lyndon Arthur v Liam Cameron Lyndon Arthur v Liam Cameron coming on now channel 5. […]

Usyk clearly inhaling from crucifix after Round 8 - video of cheating Go ahead you tell me that his trainer put a crucifix up to his mouth for 10 seconds and then put his arm over his face so nobody could see him... […]

1 year ban - Ryan Garcia - Pathetic So that’s the message boxing is sending out? You cheat in the most dangerous way and you only get a year ban? The casuals will always defend... […]

I have a bad feeling about tonight's Tank v Martin card... I don't like how some of these fighters are coming into the match. For starters, I do not like Gvozdyk's comeback. When you have a serious head... […]