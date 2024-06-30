Watch as former foes Sunny Edwards and Jesse Rodriguez embrace after Bam stopped Juan Francisco Estrada in Phoenix, Arizona.
#shorts #boxing #estradabam
Watch as former foes Sunny Edwards and Jesse Rodriguez embrace after Bam stopped Juan Francisco Estrada in Phoenix, Arizona.
#shorts #boxing #estradabam
Tags * Bam Boxing Congratulates Eddie Hearn Edwards ESTRADA Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Rodríguez Sunny win
Watch the moment WBC World Super Bantamweight Champion Yamileth Mercado was crowned ‘And Still’ World …