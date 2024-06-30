Home / Boxing Videos / Leonardo Rubalcava vs William Flenoy: Full Fight (Estrada Vs Bam Undercard)

Leonardo Rubalcava vs William Flenoy: Full Fight (Estrada Vs Bam Undercard)

Matchroom Boxing 12 hours ago Boxing Videos



New Matchroom signing Leonardo Rubalcava moves 8-0 in Phoenix, Arizona against William Flenoy with a solid points victory on the Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Bam Rodriguez undercard on Saturday 29 June 2024.

#Boxing #EstradaBam #BeforeTheBell

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Before The Bell: Estrada Vs Bam Rodriguez Live Undercard

There’s three fights on the Before The Bell Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Bam Rodriguez …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved