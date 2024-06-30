Leonardo Rubalcava vs William Flenoy: Full Fight (Estrada Vs Bam Undercard)

New Matchroom signing Leonardo Rubalcava moves 8-0 in Phoenix, Arizona against William Flenoy with a solid points victory on the Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse Bam Rodriguez undercard on Saturday 29 June 2024.
#Boxing #EstradaBam #BeforeTheBell
