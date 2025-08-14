Home / Boxing Videos / Oscar De La Hoya | I need Ryan to be at 100% physically and mentally, and Vergil will stop Boots!

Oscar De La Hoya | I need Ryan to be at 100% physically and mentally, and Vergil will stop Boots!

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Chris Mannix interviews Oscar De La Hoya during our live show on August 2nd.

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #throwback #highlight #full #fight #fullfight #ryangarcia #goldenboyfightnight #vergilortizjr

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Quick Jabs | Yair Gallardo vs. Quinton Rankin | Mexico vs. USA

Chihuahua, Mexico’s Yair Gallardo (10-0, 8 KOs) remained undefeated after earning a unanimous decision over …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved