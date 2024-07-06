Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn, Tony Bellew & Jamie Redknapp React To England's Penalty Win At Fisher Vs Babic

Eddie Hearn, Tony Bellew & Jamie Redknapp React To England's Penalty Win At Fisher Vs Babic

Matchroom Boxing 8 hours ago Boxing Videos



Scenes in London! Watch the moment Trent Alexander-Arnold nets a penalty to send England through to the semi-final with Eddie Hearn, Tony Bellew and Jamie Redknapp watching on!

#shorts #euro2024 #fisherbabic

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Jimmy Sains Vs Damien Lacoudray: Before The Bell (Fisher Vs Babic Undercard)

During half time of England vs Switzerland at Euro 2024, Middleweight puncher Jimmy Sains fights …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved