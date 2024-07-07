“Johnny Fisher Beats Wardley & Clarke Now!”- Eddie Hearn Reviews Fisher Vs Babic





Eddie Hearn believes Johnny Fisher is the number one Heavyweight prospect following a crushing win against Alen Babic at the Copper Box in London on Saturday 6 July 2024 and although he doesn’t want to throw him in so soon, would back his man to beat both Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke now. Hearn also reviews the rest of the card that featured big wins for Reece Bellotti, John Hedges, Giorgio Visioli and more.

