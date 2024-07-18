Home / Boxing Videos / 'Now I feel comfortable' | Khara’s hearing loss journey into boxing

'Now I feel comfortable' | Khara’s hearing loss journey into boxing

To kick off South Asian Heritage Month, Miriam Walker-Khan sits down with Balraj Khara to discuss his boxing journey with hearing difficulties.

